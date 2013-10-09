Preview: Amazing X-Men #1

What would you do to save a fallen friend? This November, in the wake of Battle of the Atom, Wolverine must assemble the X-Men”s finest to attempt a daring rescue in Amazing X-Men #1, a swashbuckling new series from red hot writer Jason Aaron and blockbuster artist Ed McGuinness! The X-Men are through mourning the loss of Nightcrawler, the “heart and soul” of their family – it”s time to act! Wolverine must lead Storm, Beast, Ice Man and more on an epic journey to recover one of their greatest allies – in a story that”s been building since Wolverine and the X-Men #1!