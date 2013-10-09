Preview: Amazing X-Men #1

and 10.09.13 5 years ago

What would you do to save a fallen friend? This November, in the wake of Battle of the Atom, Wolverine must assemble the X-Men”s finest to attempt a daring rescue in Amazing X-Men #1, a swashbuckling new series from red hot writer Jason Aaron and blockbuster artist Ed McGuinness! The X-Men are through mourning the loss of Nightcrawler, the “heart and soul” of their family – it”s time to act! Wolverine must lead Storm, Beast, Ice Man and more on an epic journey to recover one of their greatest allies – in a story that”s been building since Wolverine and the X-Men #1!

Around The Web

TAGSamazing xmened mcguinnessJason AaronMarvel Comics

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP