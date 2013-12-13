Preview: Amazing X-Men #3

This January, prepare for a Beast like you”ve never seen before in AMAZING X-MEN #3 – from the critically acclaimed creative team of Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness! Split between heaven and hell the X-Men battle supernatural forces unlike any other – and they”re in way over their heads! Now, to shut down Azazel and his army of demons – Hank McCoy must unleash his animal side! Plus, the moment you”ve all been waiting for – the X-Men come face-to-face with Nightcrawler! Don”t miss the bombastic AMAZING X-MEN #3 on sale this January!