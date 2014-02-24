Preview: Amazing X-Men #5

and 02.24.14 4 years ago

This March, the most bombastic X-Book continues! Marvel is proud to present your first look at AMAZING X-MEN #5, from the critically acclaimed creative team of Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness! The X-Men have been reunited with their fallen brother Nightcrawler – but how long will the reunion last? Azazel and his fleet of hellish warships are advancing – set to pillage the afterlife for all eternity! Now, Nightcrawler – the most swashbuckling X-Man of all, must once again take up the sword to save the entire universe! And with his team of amazing X-Men at his back, there”s no stopping him! But as the battle for the afterlife commences, one of the X-Men must make the ultimate sacrifice. Don”t miss the next blockbuster issue of the series that has everyone talking when AMAZING X-MEN #5 hits the stands this March!

TAGSamazing xmened mcguinnessJason AaronMarvel Comics

