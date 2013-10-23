Preview: Avengers #23

This November, the Marvel Universe stands on the brink of destruction – and today, Marvel is proud to unveil your first look at Avengers #23 – a tie in to Infinity! From the blockbuster creative team of Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Yu – the tide is turning as the Avengers make their final stand against the Builders. But as the fight makes its way back to Earth – our heroes are met only with more destruction and ruin! Thanos, the Mad Titan stands triumphant atop the place they once called home! But to get to him, they must first dispatch his sinister lieutenants. It”s the fight you”ve been waiting for – the Avengers vs. the Black Order! Don”t miss one heart-stopping moment as Infinity races toward it”s epic conclusion in the pages of Avengers #23 this November!