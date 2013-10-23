Preview: Avengers #23

#Avengers
and 10.23.13 5 years ago

This November, the Marvel Universe stands on the brink of destruction – and today, Marvel is proud to unveil your first look at Avengers #23 – a tie in to Infinity! From the blockbuster creative team of Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Yu – the tide is turning as the Avengers make their final stand against the Builders. But as the fight makes its way back to Earth – our heroes are met only with more destruction and ruin! Thanos, the Mad Titan stands triumphant atop the place they once called home! But to get to him, they must first dispatch his sinister lieutenants. It”s the fight you”ve been waiting for – the Avengers vs. the Black Order! Don”t miss one heart-stopping moment as Infinity races toward it”s epic conclusion in the pages of Avengers #23 this November!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSINFINITYJonathan Hickmanleinil yuMarvel Comics

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP