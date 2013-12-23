Preview: Avengers #25

#Avengers
12.23.13

They have come from a different place and time – and today, Marvel is pleased to present your first look at AVENGERS #25, from blockbuster creators Jonathan Hickman and Salvador Larroca. United against threats no single super hero could withstand – the Avengers have faced dangers unlike any other. But what happens when the danger is themselves? From the splintered fringes of time comes….the Avengers?! And the heroes of the past must face the horrors their present has wrought. “After wrapping up INFINITY, Jonathan and I were pretty tired. Too tired to come up with anything new,” says Executive Editor Tom Brevoort. “That whole All-New X-Men thing with the X-Men from the past has been working out pretty well for Brian Bendis, so we thought we”d jump on the bandwagon. Hence, the All-New Avengers! Sounds like the sort of thing that we”d do, doesn”t it?” Past and present collide this January in AVENGERS #25. But when the dust settles, will there be a present worth fighting for? Not everyone makes it out alive!

