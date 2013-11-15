THE MAN BEHIND THE IRON (MAN) MASK REVEALED! (Definitely more than meets the eye…) With the Vision”s teammates in turmoil, what”s a telegenic techno-being to do? Why, make the morning show rounds of course! And S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Monica Chang does it. Yes…IT. We can”t believe it either.
Preview: Avengers A.I. #6
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.15.13 5 years ago
