“BOSS LEVEL” PART 5: THE SEARING SERIES FINALE! Arcade”s mad plan comes to pass! Who lives? Who dies? Shock follows shock as the game reaches its last desperate seconds! AVENGERS ARENA ends here…but it”s also the launch pad for what comes next!
Preview: Avengers Arena #18
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.22.13 5 years ago
