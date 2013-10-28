It”s all come down to this! Marvel is pleased to present your first look at Avengers Arena #18, the shocking series finale – from the award winning creative team of Dennis Hopeless & Kev Walker! Sixteen young, troubled superheroes trapped on an island, forced to fight to the death for the amusement of a mad man! Now, as the surviving teens stand battered, bruised, and bleeding – who will remain when the dust clears?! As Arcade”s master plan reaches its climax – it”s still anyone”s game! Who lives? Who dies? What will be left of the survivors when it”s over? And how will the seeds planted here bear bitter fruit in the upcoming Avengers Undercover #1? Find out this November in the jaw-dropping Avengers Arena 18!
Preview: Avengers Arena #18
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.28.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With