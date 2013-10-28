Preview: Avengers Arena #18

10.28.13

It”s all come down to this! Marvel is pleased to present your first look at Avengers Arena #18, the shocking series finale – from the award winning creative team of Dennis Hopeless & Kev Walker! Sixteen young, troubled superheroes trapped on an island, forced to fight to the death for the amusement of a mad man! Now, as the surviving teens stand battered, bruised, and bleeding – who will remain when the dust clears?! As Arcade”s master plan reaches its climax – it”s still anyone”s game! Who lives? Who dies? What will be left of the survivors when it”s over? And how will the seeds planted here bear bitter fruit in the upcoming Avengers Undercover #1? Find out this November in the jaw-dropping Avengers Arena 18!

TAGSAvengers ArenaDave Johnsondennis hopelesskev walkerMarvel Comics

