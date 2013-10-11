INFINITY TIE-IN… FEATURING THE UNCANNY AVENGERS! • A giant naked man punches a Quinjet! • An eight-year-old girl fights a centaur at the heart of an atom! • Wonder Man”s quest for peace! • AND THAT”S JUST THE STUFF WE CAN TELL YOU ABOUT!
Preview: Avengers Assemble #20
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.11.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With