Preview: Avengers Assemble #20

and 10.11.13 5 years ago

INFINITY TIE-IN… FEATURING THE UNCANNY AVENGERS! • A giant naked man punches a Quinjet! • An eight-year-old girl fights a centaur at the heart of an atom! • Wonder Man”s quest for peace! • AND THAT”S JUST THE STUFF WE CAN TELL YOU ABOUT!

TAGSal ewingAvengers AssembleAvengesInfinitiJorge MolinaMarvel ComicsPepe Larraz

