Marvel is pleased to present your first look at Avengers Assemble #21, a tie-in to INHUMANITY! From the blockbuster creative team of Kelly-Sue DeConnick and Matteo Buffagni! After the cataclysmic events of INFINITY, countless new Inhumans are emerging. What if these new super-powered beings fell into the wrong hands? Someone is abducting these powerful weapons before they hatch – and it”s up to Spider-Girl to find out who! And she”s bringing a star-studded cast of Marvel”s Mightiest along for the ride.
Preview: Avengers Assemble #21
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.30.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#Avengers
