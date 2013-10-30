Preview: Avengers Assemble #21

Marvel is pleased to present your first look at Avengers Assemble #21, a tie-in to INHUMANITY! From the blockbuster creative team of Kelly-Sue DeConnick and Matteo Buffagni! After the cataclysmic events of INFINITY, countless new Inhumans are emerging. What if these new super-powered beings fell into the wrong hands? Someone is abducting these powerful weapons before they hatch – and it”s up to Spider-Girl to find out who! And she”s bringing a star-studded cast of Marvel”s Mightiest along for the ride.

