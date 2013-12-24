Preview: Avengers Assemble #23

and 12.24.13 5 years ago

INHUMANITY TIE-IN!
• While tracking the toxic Dr. Covington, the education of SPIDER-GIRL takes a horrific turn: she must hero under the tutelage of the THE CURMUDGEONLY AVENGER: WOLVERINE!
• The INHUMAN that the AVENGERS seek has unique ability–one that, in the wrong hands, could change everything!
• WARREN ELLIS (AVENGERS: ENDLESS WARTIME) once again joins KELLY SUE DECONNICK (CAPTAIN MARVEL) in a delightfully demented dance through the Avengers roster.

Around The Web

TAGSAvengers AssembleinhumanityJorge Molinakelly sue deconnickMarvel Comicsmatteo buffagniWarren Ellis

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP