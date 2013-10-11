Preview: A+X #13

• A+X= something altogether different starting this month! • Half of this issue kicks off a 6-part story by GERRY DUGGAN (DEADPOOL) and DAVID YARDIN (ASTONISHING X-MEN, Injustice: Gods Among Us) bringing A and X to a collision course with Captain America and Cyclops running in A+X #13-18! • The other half of the issue sees industry legend HOWARD CHAYKIN writing and drawing the sexiest story in A+X history with Emma Frost and Black Widow!