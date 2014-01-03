Preview: Black Widow #1

and 01.03.14 5 years ago

“The Finely Woven Thread”
You”ve seen Black Widow as an Avenger and even an Agent of Shield. But on her own time she searches for atonement for her past as a KGB assassin-in ways of which those teams just wouldn”t approve. From the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe, Nathan Edmonson (Who is Jake Ellis?) and Phil Noto (Thunderbolts, X-23) bring you a new ongoing series as gorgeous and mysterious as Nastasha Romanov herself!

TAGSBLACK WIDOWMarvel ComicsNathan Edmondsonphil noto

