“The Finely Woven Thread” You”ve seen Black Widow as an Avenger and even an Agent of Shield. But on her own time she searches for atonement for her past as a KGB assassin-in ways of which those teams just wouldn”t approve. From the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe, Nathan Edmondson (Who is Jake Ellis?) and Phil Noto (Thunderbolts, X-23) bring you a new ongoing series as gorgeous and mysterious as Nastasha Romanov herself!
Preview: Black Widow #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.06.13 5 years ago
