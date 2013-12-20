Preview: Black Widow #2

and 12.20.13 5 years ago

This January, no one escapes their past. Least of all the Black Widow, and today Marvel is pleased to present your first look at BLACK WIDOW #2. From the blockbuster creative team of Nathan Edmondson and Phil Noto – cool and calculating, the Black Widow executes her missions with laser precision. But not every mission goes according to plan. Alone and in the crosshairs, Natasha fights for her life against deadly new foes circling in the shadows. And for the Marvel Universe”s deadliest covert operative – mistakes can be the difference between life and death. And the Black Widow is about to learn just how costly her mistakes can be. The beautiful and lethal new series continues this January in BLACK WIDOW #2!

TAGSBLACK WIDOWfrank choMarvel ComicsNathan Edmondsonphil noto

