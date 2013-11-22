The mutants just survived a war between themselves that almost destroyed both sides! As GALACTUS threatens to eat the world, a secret weapon is put in place to stop him. But will it be the thing that finally wipes all of mutant kind out of existence?
Preview: Cataclysm: Ultimate Comics X-Men #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.22.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.23.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With