Preview: Cataclysm: Ultimate Comics X-Men #1

and 11.22.13 5 years ago

The mutants just survived a war between themselves that almost destroyed both sides! As GALACTUS threatens to eat the world, a secret weapon is put in place to stop him. But will it be the thing that finally wipes all of mutant kind out of existence?

Around The Web

TAGSalvaro martinezcataclysmCataclysm Ultimate Comics XMenElizabeth Breitweisergabriel hardmanJohn Lucasjoshua hale fialkovMarius SiergiejewMarvel ComicsUltimate Comics XMen

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP