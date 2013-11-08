Preview: Cataclysm: Ultimate Spider-Man #1

11.08.13

MILES MORALES learned the meaning of having great responsibility and put his costume back on after mourning the tragic death of his mother
Now he stands to lose his entire world as a cosmic threat descends on earth
Can SPIDER-MAN and his friends, CLOAK & DAGGER and SPIDER-WOMAN make a difference in the face of apocalypse?

