Preview: Daredevil: Dark Knight #6

#Daredevil
and 11.01.13 5 years ago

Matt Murdock is brought to the Caribbean by a client fleeing persecution, and he”s got a new partner for this case – the Fearless Defender herself, MISTY KNIGHT!
Daredevil legend Jimmy Palmiotti teams with rising star Thony Silas for the latest, greatest Dark Nights event: IN THE NAME OF THE KING!

TOPICS#Daredevil
TAGSAMANDA CONNERAntonio FabelaDaredevilDaredevil Dark Knightjimmy palmiottiMarvel ComicsNelson DeCastropaul mountsThony Silas

