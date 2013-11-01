Matt Murdock is brought to the Caribbean by a client fleeing persecution, and he”s got a new partner for this case – the Fearless Defender herself, MISTY KNIGHT!
Daredevil legend Jimmy Palmiotti teams with rising star Thony Silas for the latest, greatest Dark Nights event: IN THE NAME OF THE KING!
Preview: Daredevil: Dark Knight #6
