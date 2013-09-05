THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE UGLY part 2! • In the heart of the enemy”s clutches, Deadpool meets some uncanny friends… • Captain America & Wolverine get sucked into the mystery of Deadpool”s past.
Preview: Deadpool #16
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.05.13 5 years ago
