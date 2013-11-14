This December, the Merc with a Mouth goes toe-to-toe with the S.H.I.E.L.D. in Deadpool #21 – the first issue in a brand-new story arc from the blockbuster writers Gerry Duggan & Brian Posehn and red-hot artist Mike Hawthorne! And it ain”t gonna be pretty! It”s been a while since S.H.I.E.L.D. had Deadpool re-kill the reanimated Presidents of the United States – and Agent Gorman of S.H.I.E.L.D. stiffed him on his well-earned pay! After all, he doesn”t do this for free, y”know? Now it”s time to collect what he”s owed – even if he”s gotta take down all of S.H.I.E.L.D. to get paid! But with S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Preston”s consciousness still stuck in his head – how”s she going to feel about all this destruction? And is all this S.H.I.E.L.D. stuff a shameless cash-in because of the TV show? Ask guest-star AGENT COULSON! Don”t miss the explosive start of Deadpool vs. S.H.I.E.L.D. when Deadpool #21 hits print and digital this December!
Preview: Deadpool #21
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.14.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With