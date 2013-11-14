Preview: Deadpool #21

This December, the Merc with a Mouth goes toe-to-toe with the S.H.I.E.L.D. in Deadpool #21 – the first issue in a brand-new story arc from the blockbuster writers Gerry Duggan & Brian Posehn and red-hot artist Mike Hawthorne! And it ain”t gonna be pretty! It”s been a while since S.H.I.E.L.D. had Deadpool re-kill the reanimated Presidents of the United States – and Agent Gorman of S.H.I.E.L.D. stiffed him on his well-earned pay! After all, he doesn”t do this for free, y”know? Now it”s time to collect what he”s owed – even if he”s gotta take down all of S.H.I.E.L.D. to get paid! But with S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Preston”s consciousness still stuck in his head – how”s she going to feel about all this destruction? And is all this S.H.I.E.L.D. stuff a shameless cash-in because of the TV show? Ask guest-star AGENT COULSON! Don”t miss the explosive start of Deadpool vs. S.H.I.E.L.D. when Deadpool #21 hits print and digital this December!

