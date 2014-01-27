Preview: Dredd: Underbelly #1

It”s finally here – the sequel to the cult hit movie DREDD, starring Karl Urban! Now in a one-shot US format comic, this is the violent, nasty world of Alex Garland and Pete Travis” Mega-City One in comic book form as the eponymous lawman investigates a gruesome mass grave. With his former rookie Judge Anderson he soon discovers that the collapse of the Ma Ma clan has left a dangerous power vacuum – but what new drug will fill the gap and who is willing to kill for it? This one-off special is written by 2000 AD regulars Arthur Wyatt and Henry Flint, with colours by Chris Blythe. You ready, rookie?