Preview: Empire of the Dead #1

and 12.05.13 5 years ago

ZOMBIE GODFATHER GEORGE ROMERO UNLEASHES HIS NEXT UNDEAD EPIC-AS AN ALL-NEW MARVEL COMIC!
• Welcome to New York City years after the undead plague has erupted-but just because Manhattan has been quarantined, don”t think that everyone inside is safe!
• Not only do flesh-eaters roam within Manhattan, but there”s another ancient predator about to take a bite out of the Big Apple!
• Plus: It”s a terrorizing team-up in variant cover form when the Zombie Godfather unites with the Zombie King – Arthur Suydam!

