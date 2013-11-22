It”s the eve of the Future Foundation”s war with Latveria and the FF are readying for battle! But so is Doom the Immortal Conqueror — and the Council of Dooms! What”s happening in Old John Storm”s head? I mean, what”s UP with that guy, anyway?
Preview: FF #14
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.22.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.23.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With