Preview: FF #14

11.22.13

It”s the eve of the Future Foundation”s war with Latveria and the FF are readying for battle! But so is Doom the Immortal Conqueror — and the Council of Dooms! What”s happening in Old John Storm”s head? I mean, what”s UP with that guy, anyway?

