Preview: Forever Evil: A.R.G.U.S. #1

and 10.30.13 5 years ago

The villains have killed the Justice League and decimated A.R.G.U.S.”s headquarters. Only Steve Trevor and the surviving A.R.G.U.S. agents can pick up the pieces and save the civilian populace from unthinkable evil!

TAGSAndrew DalhouseARGUSbrett boothforever evilForever Evil ARGUSJason Pazjavier pinaJayu LeistenMark IrwinNeil EdwardsPHILIP TANSterling Gates

07.31.18 2 days ago
