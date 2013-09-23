Preview: Gambit #17

#Gambit
09.23.13

• Gambit”s latest solo series reaches its climactic conclusion! • Torn between his separate lives – mutant hero and master thief – Gambit is forced to make a choice between the two, with major consequences for what comes next! • But he better make his choice fast – because he”s trapped at the center of a deadly super-villain riot! (And a few of them may have scores to settle with Gambit himself.)

