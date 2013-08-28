COBRA TAKES MANHATTAN! It was inevitable once the G.I. JOE team relocated that COBRA COMMANDER would put the Big Apple squarely in his sights. But the BARONESS and DESTRO are cooking up some schemes of their own… the question is: will those schemes make them allies to DUKE and company?
Preview: G.I. Joe #7
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.28.13 5 years ago
