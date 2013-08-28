Preview: G.I. Joe #7

and 08.28.13 5 years ago

COBRA TAKES MANHATTAN! It was inevitable once the G.I. JOE team relocated that COBRA COMMANDER would put the Big Apple squarely in his sights. But the BARONESS and DESTRO are cooking up some schemes of their own… the question is: will those schemes make them allies to DUKE and company?  

Around The Web

TAGSAllen MartinezFred Van LenteG.I. JoeIDWJamal IgleJoana LafuenteNeil UyetakeSteve KSteve Kurth

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP