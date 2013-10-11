Fraction and Aja continue the surprise comic hit of the century! After a lifetime of decisions both good and bad, Clint and Barney Barton have to realize they are brothers and ultimately, they’re the only ones who can save one another. I mean if they don’t kill each other first. Good luck with that, Barton brothers.
Preview: Hawkeye #13
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.11.13
