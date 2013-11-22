The brothers Barton double down against the bad guys as the Clown lays siege to their building. Can Hawkguy keep everyone safe against a killer nobody”s even seen yet? What happens when you”re locked up with your loser big brother for a week straight? You go nuts, right? Clint goes a little nuts. Plus…two free staples!
Preview: Hawkeye #15
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.22.13 5 years ago
