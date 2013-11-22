The crime of the century just got a bit more complicated! Blizzard”s new…uh…developments put the entire team in jeopardy – while Titanium Man”s true identity is OUT OF THIS WORLD! Frank Tieri and Al Barrionuevo bring the twists in the Infinity Heist!
Preview: Infinity: Heist #4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.22.13 5 years ago
