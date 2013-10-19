Preview: Infinity: The Hunt #3

INFINITY TIE-IN!

• Thanos” forces have attacked the Earth, but what part of his plan involves the super youth of the world?

• See the attacks on the Avengers Academy, Jean Grey School, Future Foundation, Braddock Academy, Wakandan School of Alternative Studies, the Pan-Asian School for the Unusually Gifted and the Latverian School of Sciences!

• The students at all of the world”s super schools try to put into play everything they”ve learned as they fight side-by-side with their super teachers!