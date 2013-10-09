Preview: Iron Man: Fatal Frontier #1

and 10.09.13 5 years ago

When a new element appears beneath the moon”s surface, a cosmic gold rush ignites throughout the galaxy. With every power player in the Marvel Universe-including Dr. Doom-vying to harness this powerful energy source, Tony Stark must armor up before the stars run red with an intergalactic crisis! Designed specifically for mobile devices while fully embracing the technologies of tomorrow, Marvel”s follow-up to WOLVERINE: JAPAN”S MOST WANTED brings digital comics to life like never before!. Accessible for new fans, but also set in current continuity with ramifications in Kieron Gillen”s IRON MAN, IRON MAN: FATAL FRONTIER upgrades the storytelling possibilities that make Infinite Comics so exciting.

TAGSal ewingIron Man Fatal Frontierkieron gillenlan medinaMarvel Comics

