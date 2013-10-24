Preview: Iron Man: Fatal Frontier #3

and 10.24.13 5 years ago

Trapped on the moon! After falling in battle to the robotic Udarnik, will Tony be able to survive without his armor? And what does Udarnik have planned for the future of his society on the moon?

TAGSal ewingIron Man Fatal Frontierkieron gillenlan medinaMarvel Comics

