Trapped on the moon! After falling in battle to the robotic Udarnik, will Tony be able to survive without his armor? And what does Udarnik have planned for the future of his society on the moon?
Preview: Iron Man: Fatal Frontier #3
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.24.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With