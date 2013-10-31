Iron Man: Moon Sheriff! After being rescued by Udarnik, Tony finds himself in charge of the new city on the moon! But will Tony’s past come back to haunt him and doom the new society?
Preview: Iron Man: Fatal Frontier #4
