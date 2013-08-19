Preview: Judge Dredd #10

“The Cursed Earth, Pt. 2”-Judge Dredd, along with his multi-eyed precog mutie companion Dannn, fight venture through the Cursed Earth in pursuit of the renegade droids who stole the only thing that can save Mega-City One. Horrific obstacles stand in their way… but none more horrific than the worst backwoods criminal posse ever to set foot on irradiated soil: the Angel Gang! When these longtime fan-favorite villains make their U.S. debut, you”d better make sure your dial is set to “brutal”…