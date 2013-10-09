Preview: Judge Dredd #11

and 10.09.13 5 years ago

Into the Cursed Earth,” part 3-It”s tough living in irradiated flyover country. But it”s even tougher to fight your way through it-especially when a mutant hillbilly gang is after your Lawgiver, your Land Raider, and your multi-eyed precog partner, and well… your hide. (“It”s almost supper time, Paw!”) And what that”s rumbling in the hills? Something 250 million years old, and just itching for a comeback? Judge Dredd”s nightmare road trip to save the soul(s) of Mega-City One continues here! Don”t miss out, creep!

Around The Web

TAGSduane swierczynskiIDWjudge dreddnelson danielShawn Lee

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP