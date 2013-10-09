Into the Cursed Earth,” part 3-It”s tough living in irradiated flyover country. But it”s even tougher to fight your way through it-especially when a mutant hillbilly gang is after your Lawgiver, your Land Raider, and your multi-eyed precog partner, and well… your hide. (“It”s almost supper time, Paw!”) And what that”s rumbling in the hills? Something 250 million years old, and just itching for a comeback? Judge Dredd”s nightmare road trip to save the soul(s) of Mega-City One continues here! Don”t miss out, creep!
Preview: Judge Dredd #11
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.09.13 5 years ago
