Dredd returns to Mega-City One-still recovering from the ravages of “The Long Fail”-only to find the Justice Department under siege! Seems that someone has snuffed 12 Judges in creative and shocking ways. Someone who is intimiately familiar the routines of your average street Judge and their sector houses… Someone who Dredd himself failed to catch just a few months ago!
Preview: Judge Dredd #14
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.05.13 5 years ago
