Preview: Judge Dredd #15

and 01.21.14 5 years ago

“Badges, part 2.” With Judges being assassinated at an alarming rate, and chaos breaking out in various blocks, Dredd is more determined than ever to find the killer-a former Judge who went insane about being cloned and incarcerated. But the case draws Dredd into the crosshairs of the Special Judicial Squad, who think he”s to blame for all the troubles of late. If you think the Dredd plays rough, wait until you meet the skull-cracking sadists of the SJS… the Judges who judge the Judges!

TAGSAndy BelangerBrendan McCarthyduane swierczynskiIDWjudge dreddnelson daniel

