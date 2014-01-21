Dredd heads Californee way! As part of a judicial exchange program, Dredd is sent packing to Mega-City Two, a sprawling city covering 5,000 square miles of the Californian West Coast and centered in what was once known as Los Angeles, where he soon discovers that they do things differently there.
Preview: Judge Dredd: Mega-City Two #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.21.14 5 years ago
