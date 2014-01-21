Preview: Judge Dredd: Mega-City Two #1

and 01.21.14 5 years ago

Dredd heads Californee way! As part of a judicial exchange program, Dredd is sent packing to Mega-City Two, a sprawling city covering 5,000 square miles of the Californian West Coast and centered in what was once known as Los Angeles, where he soon discovers that they do things differently there.

TAGSdouglas wolkIDWjudge dreddJudge Dredd Mega City Twoowen gieniulises farinas

