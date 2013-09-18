It’s finally here – the sequel that everyone’s been talking about! A year after Karl Urban blazed onto screens as Judge Dredd himself, Judge Dredd Megazine #340 continues the story with an exclusive comic book sequel! Dredd: Underbelly picks up where the critically-acclaimed movie left off! Also in this issue is the first part of Rob Williams and D”Israeli”s new creator-owned strip, Ordinary! , which will be available digitally through the 2000 AD iPad app, DRM-free from the 2000 AD webshop on 18th September, and in print from all good retailers.
Preview: Judge Dredd Megazine #340
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.18.13
