Preview: Judge Dredd Megazine #345

and 02.18.14 4 years ago

It”s the Megazine issue you don”t want to miss as Anderson, PSI-Division takes a harrowing turn that will leave you desperate to find out what happens next month! Also in this issue – Judge Dredd, PI Demarco, Ordinary, and fantastic features content you won”t find anywhere else! Plus a bundled Strontium Dog collection! The Judge Dredd Megazine is available day-and-date digitally through the 2000 AD iPad app, DRM-free from the 2000 AD webshop on 19th February, and in print from all good retailers.

Around The Web

TAGS2000adALAN GRANTarthur wyattCallum WadellD'ISRAELIjudge dreddjudge dredd megazineMatthew BadhamMichael CarrollMichael Dowlingmichael molcherpaul davidsonPhil WinsladeRob Williamssteve yeowell

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP