It”s the Megazine issue you don”t want to miss as Anderson, PSI-Division takes a harrowing turn that will leave you desperate to find out what happens next month! Also in this issue – Judge Dredd, PI Demarco, Ordinary, and fantastic features content you won”t find anywhere else! Plus a bundled Strontium Dog collection! The Judge Dredd Megazine is available day-and-date digitally through the 2000 AD iPad app, DRM-free from the 2000 AD webshop on 19th February, and in print from all good retailers.
Preview: Judge Dredd Megazine #345
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 02.18.14 4 years ago
