Preview: Judge Dredd: Trifecta

This is Trifecta, the comic book crossover that broke the mould! Last year, 2000 AD readers suddenly realised that three seemingly unconnected stories by three of the legendary title”s top writers were actually part of the massive multi-part crossover set in the world of Judge Dredd. Now all three series by Al Ewing, Simon Spurrier, and Rob Williams are being collected into a worldwide digital release through the 2000 AD webshop, Amazon, Kindle Fire and Nook. Trifecta is one of the most critically-acclaimed Judge Dredd stories ever – a unique collaboration only possible within the pages of 2000 AD!