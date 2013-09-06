What’s a tween girl assassin to do once she’s locked up? Start running all the gangs in the joint, of course! After the surviving the brutal pecking order of middle school, Hit-Girl finds jail just might be a little more up her alley. Meanwhile, Kick-Ass starts learning there’s more to life than just superhero work.
Preview: Kick-Ass 3 #3
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.06.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With