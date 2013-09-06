Preview: Kick-Ass 3 #3

09.06.13

What’s a tween girl assassin to do once she’s locked up? Start running all the gangs in the joint, of course! After the surviving the brutal pecking order of middle school, Hit-Girl finds jail just might be a little more up her alley. Meanwhile, Kick-Ass starts learning there’s more to life than just superhero work.

