Dissension in the ranks! Kick-Ass has had it up to HERE with the newest (and laziest) member of Justice Forever. But when he finally takes a stand…will the rest of the team back him up? Also, the super-villain formerly known as Red Mist faces an education from the most terrifying crime boss in the Genovese family.
Preview: Kick-Ass 3 #4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.29.13 5 years ago
