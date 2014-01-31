Preview: Loki: Agent of Asgard #1

Old God – New Trickster!

Kid Loki’s all grown up – and the God of Mischief is stronger, smarter, sexier and just plain sneakier than ever before. As Asgardia’s one-man secret service, he’s ready to lie, cheat, steal, bluff and snog his way through the twistiest, turniest and most treacherous missions the All-Mother can throw at him… starting with a heart-stopping heist on Avengers Tower – and the death of Thor! And that’s just the beginning!

Would we lie to you? This is LOKI, true believer – we’re lying to you RIGHT NOW!