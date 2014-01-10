Preview: Loki: Agent of Asgard #1

and 01.10.14 5 years ago

Old God-New Trickster! Marvel is pleased to present your first look at LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD #1 from the spellbinding creative team of Al Ewing (Mighty Avengers) and Lee Garbett (X-O Manowar, Batgirl). LOKI is back and craftier than ever as the All-Mother”s secret weapon against Asgardia”s strangest threats. With his serpent”s tongue, debonair charm, and taste for the uncanny, there”s no assignment Loki won”t take-including the untimely stabbing of THOR! The surprises only start here for the Prince of Lies, as the most conniving corners of the Marvel Universe are blown open this February in LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD #1!

Around The Web

TAGSal ewingfrank choJenny Frissonlee garbettLoki Agent of AsgardMarvel Comicsmike del mundo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP