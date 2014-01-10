Old God-New Trickster! Marvel is pleased to present your first look at LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD #1 from the spellbinding creative team of Al Ewing (Mighty Avengers) and Lee Garbett (X-O Manowar, Batgirl). LOKI is back and craftier than ever as the All-Mother”s secret weapon against Asgardia”s strangest threats. With his serpent”s tongue, debonair charm, and taste for the uncanny, there”s no assignment Loki won”t take-including the untimely stabbing of THOR! The surprises only start here for the Prince of Lies, as the most conniving corners of the Marvel Universe are blown open this February in LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD #1!
Preview: Loki: Agent of Asgard #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.10.14 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With