Preview: Loki: Agent of Asgard #1

Old God-New Trickster! Marvel is pleased to present your first look at LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD #1 from the spellbinding creative team of Al Ewing (Mighty Avengers) and Lee Garbett (X-O Manowar, Batgirl). LOKI is back and craftier than ever as the All-Mother”s secret weapon against Asgardia”s strangest threats. With his serpent”s tongue, debonair charm, and taste for the uncanny, there”s no assignment Loki won”t take-including the untimely stabbing of THOR! The surprises only start here for the Prince of Lies, as the most conniving corners of the Marvel Universe are blown open this February in LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD #1!