Preview: Magneto #1

MATURE READERS

Once the deadliest, most feared mutant mastermind on the planet, MAGNETO is no longer the man he once was. After falling in with Cyclops and the X-Men, Erik Lehnsherr became just one more pawn in another man”s war. But now, determined to fight the war for mutantkind”s survival on his own terms, Magneto sets out to regain what he”s lost…and show the world exactly why it should tremble at the sound of his name. Magneto will safeguard the future of the mutant race by hunting down each and every threat that would see his kind extinguished-and bloody his hands that they may never be a threat again.