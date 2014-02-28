Preview: Magneto #1

and 02.28.14 4 years ago

MATURE READERS

Once the deadliest, most feared mutant mastermind on the planet, MAGNETO is no longer the man he once was. After falling in with Cyclops and the X-Men, Erik Lehnsherr became just one more pawn in another man”s war. But now, determined to fight the war for mutantkind”s survival on his own terms, Magneto sets out to regain what he”s lost…and show the world exactly why it should tremble at the sound of his name. Magneto will safeguard the future of the mutant race by hunting down each and every threat that would see his kind extinguished-and bloody his hands that they may never be a threat again.

Around The Web

TAGScullen bunnGabriel Hernandez WaltaJOHN CASSADAYMagnetoMarvel Comicsmike del mundoPAOLO RIVERASKOTTIE YOUNG

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP