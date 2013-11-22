Spider-Man needs a break and asks Nick Fury for a weekend off. Dr. Octopus chooses this moment to launch an attack on Spidey! Introducing the villain Whirlwind!
Preview: Marvel Universe Ultimate Spider-Man #20
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.22.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.23.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With