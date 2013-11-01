Preview: Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger #1

and 11.01.13 5 years ago

GET READY FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER WITH THIS AWESOME ADAPTATION OF THE FIRST AVENGERS”S DEBUT MARVEL STUDIOS FILM!
Travel back to the deadly days of World War II as the globe stands on the edge of destruction…and one skinny kid from Brooklyn steps forward to become the Strategic Scientific Reserve”s one and only Super-Soldier!
Captain America! Bucky! The Howling Commandos! The Red Skull! All of this and more movie magic!

Around The Web

TAGSANDERSON SILVACAPTAIN AMERICAManny ClarkMarvel ComicsMarvels Captain America The First Avengerpeter davidWellington Alves

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP