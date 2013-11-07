Preview: May Payne 3: The Complete Series

and 11.07.13 5 years ago

Co-authored by the writers of the Max Payne franchise, the complete collection of the Max Payne 3 official prequel comics are bound together here for the first time!

Bridging the gaps between Max Payne, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne and 2012’s critically acclaimed Max Payne 3 from Rockstar Games, Max Payne 3: The Complete Series reveals formerly hidden moments in Max’s life story, from a young cop on the rise to the man whose battles with the criminal underworld cost him everything he ever held close. Max is now more alone than ever – and this time, he may not even be able to rely on himself.

TAGSDan HouserFernando BlancoJorge Molinamax payneMax Payne 3 The Complete SeriesSam Laketitan comics

