Preview: May Payne 3: The Complete Series

Co-authored by the writers of the Max Payne franchise, the complete collection of the Max Payne 3 official prequel comics are bound together here for the first time!

Bridging the gaps between Max Payne, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne and 2012’s critically acclaimed Max Payne 3 from Rockstar Games, Max Payne 3: The Complete Series reveals formerly hidden moments in Max’s life story, from a young cop on the rise to the man whose battles with the criminal underworld cost him everything he ever held close. Max is now more alone than ever – and this time, he may not even be able to rely on himself.