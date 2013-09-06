Preview: Mighty Avengers #1

INFINITY TIE-IN! new ongoing series!
FROM THE BATTLEFIELDS OF INFINITY COMES THE MIGHTY AVENGERS!
• The Avengers are light-years away in space, contending with the Builders! Thanos” marauders ransack the Earth, doing as they please! Who will stand in defense of mankind?
• Luke Cage! The Superior Spider-Man! Spectrum! The White Tiger! Power Man! And a mysterious figure in an ill-fitting Spider-Man Halloween costume! These unlikely heroes must assemble when no one else can-against the unrelenting attack of Proxima Midnight!

